Jennifer Hudson and Ex David Otunga Reach Custody Agreement After Contentious Court Battle

Jennifer Hudson's long custody battle is finally coming to an end.

She and ex David Otunga reached an agreement on Tuesday, nearly two years after they began negotiations. However, the details of their child support and custody agreement remain private at the behest of Hudson and Otunga. Both parties signed a gag order in 2017, meaning that they were unable to speak about the case to the public.

The custody battle began in November 2017, when Hudson requested and received a protective order against the former wrestler. At the time, her rep told E! News, "[They] have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months... Jennifer's actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son. Please respect her privacy at this time."

David's attorney, however, alleged that Jennifer "decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute."