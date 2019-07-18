Stephen Curry's Hamilton Family Sing-Along Will Make Your Day

YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jul. 18, 2019 12:47 PM
Stephen Curry is not throwing away his shot—to show you an adorable video of his daughters Ryan and Riley.
The Golden State Warriors player took to YouTube on Thursday to share a cute clip of his family's Hamilton sing-along.
The star athlete teamed up with Infiniti to have cameras hidden throughout his car. The trio then piled into the vehicle for a little drive. While the girls were curious to know where they were headed in the beginning, they soon lost interest once their dad started blasting "You'll Be Back."
In the musical, the song is sung by an actor playing King George III. Throughout the song, the royal character shares his thoughts on the Revolutionary War and warns the colonists "you'll be back" to the British Empire—fully expecting their rebellion to fail.
While Broadway stars like Jonathan Groff have been praised over their renditions of the song, they may want to watch this epic performance. Not only did the little ones know the words, but they also proved they can really hold a note (just wait until you hear their big finish). Still, they made time for a quick ice cream intermission.
"We've done this 1,000 times, but this is the first one on camera," he wrote in the video's caption. "'You'll Be Back' with lead vocalists Riley and Ryan. Ham Fam at heart."
Watch the video to hear the sweet sing-along—and feel free to join in!
