Priyanka Chopra Gets Birthday Love From Jonas Brothers and Fellow J Sisters

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 18, 2019 11:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Happy birthday, Priyanka Chopra!

The Indian-born actress turned 37 on Thursday and received many sweet online birthday tributes from members of her new family, including husband Nick Jonas, who she married late last year.

"Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday," the 26-year-old Jonas Brothers singer wrote on his Instagram page, alongside a photo of Priyanka wearing a pastel pink saree at his brother and band mate Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's second wedding in France last month.

Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, also paid tribute to the birthday girl.

Joe shared on his Instagram Story a photo of him holding ELLE U.K. magazine's August 2019 issue, which features Priyanka on the cover.

"Happy birthday sis!" Joe wrote. "Love ya! Look it's you!"

Sophie posted on her Instagram Story a photo of her and Priyanka sitting and cuddling together while wearing casual clothes and paper crowns.

Watch

Priyanka Chopra Gushes Over Nick Jonas & BFF Meghan Markle

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY SIS @priyankachopra," Sophie wrote. "Love you."

Priyanka, Chopra and fellow Jonas Brother Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle Jonas, 32, are often referred to as the "J Sisters." The three couples have often hung out together over the past year, amid the band's reunion.

Joe Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Joe Jonas

"I've never had a sister, so it's really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy," Priyanka told ELLE U.K. "Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together. She's incredible."

Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Sophie Turner

Danielle also paid tribute to Priyanka on her birthday. She posted on her Instagram page a photo of the two cuddling while hanging out with their guys.

"Happy birthday @priyankachopra!" Danielle wrote. "I hope your day is as bright and beautiful as you...love you!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Priyanka Chopra , Nick Jonas , Birthdays , Sophie Turner , Joe Jonas , Danielle Jonas , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.