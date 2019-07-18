Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Bring Their Dance Moves and #WadeWorldTour to Italy

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jul. 18, 2019 10:10 AM
If you ever needed that push to quit your job and travel the world, just take a look at Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Instagram feeds.
Ok, so we're not retired basketball pros or actresses, but if you have the means, the #WadeWorldTour looks like the way to live. The couple has been in the midst of some serious world travel this spring and summer and, luckily, fans can follow along thanks to their frequent social media updates.
Back in May, the pair headed off to Greece, where they instantly triggered our wanderlust. Since then, they've popped up in France, where they mixed work and play in lavish places like Monaco and Cannes. The two made it a family trip as well, bringing son Zion and daughter Kaavia along for some of the stops.
Now, the famous husband and wife have taken their world tour to Italy, where they've been soaking in the sights—and getting their groove on.
"Our lens. Our story. #WadeWorldTour2019 #567 @567worldwide #tighthipchallenge," the LA's Finest star dancing with her man.
Turns out the two have turned their trip into a group adventure—or what they've called a "cultural summit"—with it's own Instagram account, @567worldwide. "For the past 3 years, this group of married friends has taken an annual couple's vacation where we reconnect, restore, and return to alignment," a statement on the account read. "There are always great conversations; there are always heated debates; there are always big laughs. Sometimes there are even a few tears. But we always leave with a deeper connection to our mates and to the group. It really does take a village. This is 2019 and a snapshot of our trip. #567."
Where do we sign up? In the meantime, we can follow along. Check out E!'s gallery below for many of the picturesque moments from #WadeWorldTour so far!
"Island Hopping," the star said from Hydra.
The actress enjoyed a sweet treat in Ischia.
"Everyday with her is dreamy," the actress said of her daughter in Cannes.
"Family time is the best time," the star wrote of their fun on the beach in Cannes.
There was nothing but smiles on the Amalfi Coast.
"#WhenFoolsFallInLove2019," the actress said of this shot from Ischia.
This family photo in Cannes deserves a frame.
This shot belongs in an ad for visiting Spétses.
"Livin Cool," the actress captioned this couple shot from Hydra.
