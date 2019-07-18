These Game of Thrones Stars Got Themselves Emmy Nominations—Without HBO's Help!

HBO
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jul. 18, 2019 6:20 AM
HBO
The old saying goes, "the squeaky wheel gets the grease," and in the case of these three Game of Thrones stars, the squeaky wheel gets the Emmy nominations.
Gwendoline Christie, that's Ser Brienne of Tarth to Game of Thrones fans, Alfie Allen aka Theon Greyjoy, and Carice van Houten, the mysterious Melisandre, all got Emmy nominations for their work in the HBO fantasy series' final season, without the cable channel's help. According to The Hollywood Reporter, all three actors self-submitted themselves in their respected Emmys category. Christie received a nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, Allen for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and van Houten for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.
To get those nominations, the performers, via their teams, submitted themselves and paid a $225 entry fee.
HBO submitted Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau for their Emmy nominations.
"Playing Brienne of Tarth has truly been an honor and I am beyond grateful for this nomination," Christie said in a statement on Tuesday, July 16 when the nominations were announced. "This character has changed my life and redefined the way I look at the world, women and particularly myself. Thank you to George R.R. Martin, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, HBO and our incredible cast and crew. Lastly, apologies to my taxi driver who endured my screams, sobs and pure joy when getting this incredible news!"
"The truth is, I'm at a loss for words! Thank you to the Academy for recognizing me alongside such formidable actors. To my friends: Kit, Peter, Gwen, Lena, Emilia, Nikolaj, Maisie, Carice, and especially Sophie whom I was in the trenches with for so much of this journey—I am honoured to share this with you. Dave, Dan, our amazing HBO team—for 10 years you pushed me to my limits," Allen said in a statement. "Many moments I questioned why - but now I realize that it was because you believed in me. And finally, to our truly amazing fans, thank you for sticking with me, for sticking with us, through it all. I am forever grateful for your support!"
The Emmys will air live at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?