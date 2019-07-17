Splendour in the Grass Beauty: How to Create an Easy Neon Eye

by Ksenija Lukich | Wed., Jul. 17, 2019

Well, ladies and gents, it's the time of year when music lovers make their annual pilgrimage to Splendour in the Grass (July 19-21) and this year I have a fun makeup look that's easy to do inside your tent.

Impactful glam doesn't have to take a million products and I wanted to create something that you could *actually* wear. Neon makeup is a huge trend at the moment, so why not have a little fun with colour?

SKIN

I prepped my skin with Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF50+, it gives a dewy, light finish and works really well under foundation. Make sure you bring this down to your neck and chest. Splendour is a long weekend, we don't want to get burnt!

Next, I used a few drops of Kosas Tinted Face Oil in "4" and blended in with a Nude By Nature Buffing Brush. I know this product says "oil" but don't be afraid, it's a gorgeous finish on a variety of skin types. This product is lightweight and extremely comfortable to wear all day. It's light coverage but is buildable.

I then concealed my blemishes with Tarte Shape Tape in "Medium Honey" and brightened my undereye area with "Light Sand". You don't need to use two shades but they're nice to have.

I lightly contoured using Westman Atelier contour stick in "Biscuit" and then brushed up my brows with Hourglass Arch Brow gel.

EYES

I started by priming my eyelids with Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer and blended in with my fingers. I then spritzed Mac Studio Fix into the Maybelline Lemonade Craze Palette (in the colour "Lemonade Craze") and popped onto the inner third of my eyelid. I picked up this tip from makeup artist Ania Milczarczyk and it really helps to intensify colour. I then blended out the edges and added mascara (waterproof would work well). To add a little sparkle I popped a small amount of Stila Glitter and Glow on my inner corner in the colour "Deception".

LIPS

To finish I added a lick of Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath in "Peachy Plump" and that's it, I'm ready to hit the DF. Match with your friends by using the same technique with different neon shades like pink or blue.

Stay safe guys and enjoy!

