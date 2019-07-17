Splendour in the Grass Beauty: How to Create an Easy Neon Eye

Well, ladies and gents, it's the time of year when music lovers make their annual pilgrimage to Splendour in the Grass (July 19-21) and this year I have a fun makeup look that's easy to do inside your tent.

Impactful glam doesn't have to take a million products and I wanted to create something that you could *actually* wear. Neon makeup is a huge trend at the moment, so why not have a little fun with colour?

SKIN

I prepped my skin with Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF50+, it gives a dewy, light finish and works really well under foundation. Make sure you bring this down to your neck and chest. Splendour is a long weekend, we don't want to get burnt!

Next, I used a few drops of Kosas Tinted Face Oil in "4" and blended in with a Nude By Nature Buffing Brush. I know this product says "oil" but don't be afraid, it's a gorgeous finish on a variety of skin types. This product is lightweight and extremely comfortable to wear all day. It's light coverage but is buildable.

I then concealed my blemishes with Tarte Shape Tape in "Medium Honey" and brightened my undereye area with "Light Sand". You don't need to use two shades but they're nice to have.

I lightly contoured using Westman Atelier contour stick in "Biscuit" and then brushed up my brows with Hourglass Arch Brow gel.