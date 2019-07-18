From Shootouts to Capturing Pablo Escobar: Meet the Real DEA Agents of Narcos

Any fan of the wildly popular crime series Narcos knows the names Murphy and Pena.

Real-life former DEA agents Stephen Murphy and Javier Peña played an instrumental role in the pursuit and 1993 takedown of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, as depicted in the Netflix drama.

Murphy and Pena met in Bogota, worked as partners on the investigation and served as consultants on Narcos. They're also still friends to this day.

In their speaking tour "A Conversation On Narcos"—which returns to Australia this month—the pair tell the true story of pursuing Escobar and the Medellín Cartel, plus answer questions about the Cali Cartel of Narcos season 3 and Kiki Camarena from Narcos: Mexico.

The pair's work on the Netflix series and their live show shares a common through-line: to avoid glamorising the so-called "King of Cocaine", who is considered the wealthiest criminal in history.

"There was an agreement we had with [showrunner] Eric Newman, when we first agreed to do the show Narcos," Tennessee-born Murphy told E! News. "We didn't want anybody to glorify Pablo, and he promised us then that he wouldn't ever do that. And he's lived up to his word."

E! News caught up with Murphy and Pena to separate fact from fiction and find out what their families really think of their portrayal in Narcos.