Joey King Just Wanted to Do Right By Gypsy Rose in The Act, and She Got an Emmy Nom For It

E! News: How did you go to work after this news? How were you not losing your mind?

King: OK, so I'm in South Africa right now. Pretty big time change. So I've been at work for several hours. So my thing is like all day, I was so jittery, I'm so nervous. And then I was doing a location move, so I was sitting in the back of a car, with my s--ty WiFi hotspot on my phone, trying to stream this on my computer that's a thousand years old. And it was just like the most crazy moment. Hilarious, weird, like I have not stopped crying almost six hours later.

Did it almost make it better that it was such a challenge to even see the nominations?

Yes! Like honestly, my computer froze at one point and I literally went, 'Nooo!' It as like when they were on the limited series actor one, and I was like, oh my god, no, if I miss this, I'm gonna die. But honestly, everything about it was perfect, that it was in the back of a car, that it was on my ancient computer. I'll never forget this moment.