Michael Sheen and Partner Anna Lundberg Expecting First Child Together

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jul. 17, 2019 2:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Anna Lundberg, Michael Sheen

Facebook; Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Michael Sheen has some big family news to share!

On Wednesday afternoon, the 50-year-old actor confirmed on social media that his partner Anna Lundberg, 25, is pregnant.

"Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own," Michael wrote to his followers. "(Just to be clear - we're having a baby!) #nottheantichrist."

The couple's baby will be the second child for Michael, who also shares a 20-year-old daughter with ex Kate Beckinsale.

When the news was announced, the Amazon Prime Video miniseries that Michael is apart of shared a congratulatory message on Twitter.

Photos

Michael Sheen's Girlfriends Through the Years

"Just don't let the @chattering_nuns deliver your little angel," Good Omens shared online. "Congratulations, @michaelsheen! #GoodOmens."

While pop culture fans know Michael from his roles in The Good Fight, Masters of Sex and other projects, Anna tries to keep her life a bit more private.

At the same time, the Swedish actress has a website where fans can learn a bit more about her. According to her bio, Anna attended New York City's American Academy of Dramatic Arts and has a number of theater credits including roles in Othello and Spring Awakening.

Michael was last linked to actress and comedian Aisling Bea. Some speculated that they made their relationship Instagram official back in December 2018. The pair, however, never officially confirm a romance.  

Congratulations to the couple on their happy news.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Michael Sheen , Couples , Pregnancies , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.