Chrissy Metz Teases "Unexpected" This Is Us Season 4 for Kate, Toby and Baby Jack

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jul. 17, 2019 2:41 PM
This Is Us season four is still months away, but that didn't stop Chrissy Metz from giving us the scoop on what's to come. Metz, who was promoting the release of Breakthrough on DVD, Blu-ray and digital, said the show will continue to jump around in time (duh).
"I think we're going to see…what the teenagers have gone through and how the shapes the Big Three into adulthood," Metz teased. "We're going to see Kate and Toby co-parenting and how/if that will change the dynamic in their relationship."
Kate and Toby welcomed baby Jack in season three a little prematurely. He got to go home, but "he is still a preemie, so we're going to see what that all means," Metz teased.
"What I'm excited about is it's unexpected, but also really important in the way that Dan and the writers have orchestrated Kate and Toby and Jack," she said.
Metz said the scripts still surprise her. "I'm an audience member on the show that I'm on. I know that sounds silly, but…it's one of the bets shows on television. The writing is ridiculous," she said.
This Is Us received a number of 2019 Emmy nominations, including Mandy Moore , Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Chris Sullivan and Outstanding Drama Series.
"Beyond proud," Metz said. "To be in the conversation with cable shows that have eight times the budget…and the writers have to write for commercials and acts and we can't talk about particular things. And we're talking about real life stuff…It's just a wholesome great show that I think is teaching people how to move through life because none of know how to do it."
Click play on the video above for more.
This Is Us returns Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?