Watch Taylor Swift Dance in Cats First Look Behind-the-Scenes Video

Meow! Taylor Swift makes her major big screen acting debut and showcases her best feline moves in Tom Hooper's Cats.

The first big screen movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical hits theaters this holiday season. Swift plays Bombalurina, one of the principal cat characters. The movie also starsIdris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Francesca Hayward, Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson, who plays Grizabella, who sings the hit ballad "Memory," made famous by Barbra Streisand.

In a first look at the new movie, the stars, including Swift, rehearse and showcase their dance moves behind the scenes. Swift takes part in group numbers and is also seen dancing with Elba, who plays villain cat Macavity.