Watch Taylor Swift Dance in Cats First Look Behind-the-Scenes Video

Working Title Films / Amblin Entertainment / Universal Pictures
by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jul. 17, 2019 9:02 AM
Meow! Taylor Swift makes her major big screen acting debut and showcases her best feline moves in Tom Hooper's Cats.
The first big screen movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical hits theaters this holiday season. Swift plays Bombalurina, one of the principal cat characters. The movie also starsIdris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Francesca Hayward, Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson, who plays Grizabella, who sings the hit ballad "Memory," made famous by Barbra Streisand.
In a first look at the new movie, the stars, including Swift, rehearse and showcase their dance moves behind the scenes. Swift takes part in group numbers and is also seen dancing with Elba, who plays villain cat Macavity.
"I came right off of a stadium tour and went right into rehearsals," Swift says in the video. "People coming together through all different corners of entertainment....Everybody's working really long hours, rehearsing every day, and it's fun."
"I just was like, really excited and so honored to get to be a part of this," she said.
Swift, a known cat lover, made her formal onscreen acting debut with a role in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in 2009. She made her film acting debut a year later with a small part in Valentine's Day. In 2012, she portrayed a character in the animated movie The Lorax and in 2014, she had a small part in The Giver.
The pop star has also showcased her acting and dance skills in her numerous music videos.
In Cats, a tribe of "Jellicle" cats decide which of them will ascend to the Heaviside layer to be reborn and return to a new life. The show debuted in London in 1981 and later became a hit on Broadway as well.
"We got to update it in ways that I think are just so, so, so great," Swift says in the video.
Not seen in the behind-the-scenes video: The elaborate cat makeup and costumes worn by the cast—most of which will be digitally imposed.
However, you'll probably get to see them in the movie's first trailer, which will drop on Friday.
Cats the movie is set for release on December 20.
