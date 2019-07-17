Wells Adams Felt "Too Much Pressure" Before Proposing to Sarah Hyland—But Not Why You Think

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' journey is just beginning.

The duo of nearly two years announced their engagement on Tuesday night and, now, are relishing in their new titles. "She said yes, which was surprising, I think, to everyone involved," Wells joked on his podcast Your Favorite Things with co-host Brandi Cyrus. "Real touch and go there."

Or not so much. Though The Bachelorette alum, 35, tried to throw off the Modern Family star, 28, she knew a proposal was coming. "I think she thought it was happening and then right before we left, I was dressed pretty frumpy," he recalled on the latest episode. "I was like, ‘Is this t-shirt OK?' And she was like, ‘You're wearing a t-shirt?' That threw her off a little bit. Listen, Sarah's a smart girl. She knew what was happening."

While on vacation in Fiji, he took her to a private island nearby, got down on one knee and presented her with an oval cut Lorraine Schwartz sparkler, which he kept hidden in his drone. Also hidden: a photographer, ready to capture the moment.

"All of a sudden," recalled Wells, "He f—king scurries out from the bushes and he's like, ‘Snap, snap, snap, snap, snap!' Sarah is like, 'What is happening!? Then all of a sudden we were in a cool engagement shoot."