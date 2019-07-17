See Stars Age Themselves Thanks to This New Filter

Ever wonder how you'll age? This app just took the guess work out of it—and Hollywood is joining in the fun.

While Hollywood is usually airbrushing out wrinkles, the stars have embraced them thanks to the viral app, FaceApp. Users can upload a photo of themselves or snap a picture and, within seconds, see how they might look decades down the line thanks to a built-in filter.

Celebrities like Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jennifer "JWoww" Farley, Lance Bass, Sam Smith and more have jumped on the bandwagon and, fortunately for fans, shared their filtered results on social media.