Ariana Grande Finally Gets Her Grammy 5 Months After Her Big Win

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Congratulations are in order for Ariana Grande.
While the 26-year-old singer won her first Grammy five months ago, she didn't receive her trophy until today.
The artist shared some pictures of her new hardware via Instagram on Tuesday.
"Really glad I checked the mail," she quipped alongside a snapshot of the award.
She also shared her enthusiasm with her pet pig Piggy Smallz.
"Piggy, something came for you," she joked in a video.
Of course, her manager, Scooter Braun, was proud of her, too.
"This right here is family," he wrote alongside a photo of the duo. "I couldn't have been prouder this week to deliver this one her very first Grammy. There is no one more deserving, and this is truly the first chapter of her epic story. She is an icon living and is exactly who she claims to be. Yes she is now and forever more Grammy award winner @arianagrande but to me she is simply Ari...one of the strongest people I know with a heart of gold. Proud of you Ari!! Love yah."
Although, the "7 Rings" star joked he blew her cover.
"So grateful. Thank you Scoot. Even though you ruined my joke about it coming in the mail," she quipped in the comments section.
Grande won Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener back in February. However, she didn't actually attend the 2019 award show.
As fans will recall, the "Thank U, Next" singer was scheduled to perform at the Grammys; however, she backed out last minute. While the Recording Academy's executive producer, Ken Ehrlich, said "there's not enough time to make it work," Grande insisted this wasn't the case.
"I've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me," she tweeted at the time. "I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity & self-expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more."
In fact, Grande claimed she "offered three different songs."
"It's about collaboration," she claimed. "It's about feeling supported. It's about art and honesty. Not politics. Not doing favors or playing games. It's just a game y'all…and I'm sorry but that's not what music is to me."
Despite this dispute, Grande was still thankful for the honor.
"I know I'm not there tonight (trust, I tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and I know I said I try not to put too much weight into these things .... but f--k ....... this is wild and beautiful," she tweeted at the time. "Thank you so much."
She also didn't let her boycott ruin her night and still wore her Grammys gown.
"When @zacposen makes u a custom gown it doesn't matter if you're singing or not .... thank u," she posted on Instagram at the time.
Congratulations on finally getting the award, Ariana!
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.