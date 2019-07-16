Emmys 2019: Sterling K. Brown, Christina Applegate and More Stars React to Their Nominations

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 16, 2019 9:54 AM
It's almost time for the 2019 Emmy Awards!
Ken Jeong and D'Arcy Carden announced the nominees for this year's award show from the Wolfe Theatre at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Game of Thrones swept the nominations with a record-breaking 32 nods. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Chernobyl followed the HBO hit with 20 and 19 nods, respectively. Saturday Night Live also secured 18 nominations and Barry and Fosse/Verdon earned 17 nods each.
Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see which programs take home the trophies. Luckily, they won't be kept in suspense for too long. The 2019 Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22. starting at 8:00 p.m. EST on Fox.
Still, there were plenty of nominees who couldn't wait to share their excitement, including Sterling K. Brown.
"I got nominated for an Emmy, dude!" the This Is Us star said in a video of himself sharing the news with his son. "And my TV show got nominated for nine Emmys for acting."
Christina Applegate was also thrilled about her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nod.
"Uhhhhh. Shocked. Grateful. Holy crap!!!" the Dead to Me star tweeted. "Thank you thank you thank you!!! Best part of the morning was my kid finding out and she screamed. Haha."
To see how more nominees celebrated the big news, check out the gallery.
"Many thanks to the Academy," the Jon Snow star says. "It's been an amazing journey with ol' Jon Snow. I'm thrilled he's been nominated."
Hulu
"I was dead asleep and my phone rang and it was Joey King on FaceTime crying," she says. "But she was crying happy tears and I said 'Did you get nominated?' And she cried and I said 'What is it? Did you get nominated?" and she shook her head yes and then she said 'We both did!' It was such a great feeling to see her face and feel her joy she is so damn talented and she kept saying "I couldn't do it without you." But she could have because she is an incredible talent. Then my boyfriend came in and told me about all the nominations for Escape at Dannemora too. Then Ben Stiller texted me. So it was a pretty amazing morning. Now I'm just laying here being grateful for all the talented people I have had the chance to work with and I love the work of all the actresses I am being recognized alongside, so I would say it's as they say a 'good day at the office.'"
HBO
"Playing Brienne of Tarth has truly been an honor and I am beyond grateful for this nomination," the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominee says. "This character has changed my life and redefined the way I look at the world, women and particularly myself. Thank you to George R.R. Martin, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, HBO and our incredible cast and crew. Lastly, apologies to my taxi driver who endured my screams, sobs and pure joy when getting this incredible news!"
Article continues below
ABC
"Very grateful!" the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nominee says.
Hulu
The Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie nominee breaks down in tears after hearing her name called.
"I am thrilled that I somehow ended up in this group of kick-ass women, who all raise the bar over and over again," the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nominee says. "I am also especially happy for my Ozark family, Julia, and that Bateman guy."
Article continues below
Patrick Harbron/HBO
"So incredibly honored by this nomination and elated for our entire @veephbo family!" the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nominee says. "What an incredible journey these past 7 years have been. Thank you @televisionAcad!"
Christopher Saunders/SHOWTIME
"I am incredibly grateful to receive this nomination from the TV Academy, and even more so for the honors Escape at Dannemora earned," the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie says. "The cast, crew, writers, Ben Stiller and Showtime brought this unbelievable story to life and I am so proud to be a part of it. Thank you."
HBO
"Game Of Thrones has been an incredible journey for me over the past 10 years and I feel hugely honored to have been nominated in such an incredibly strong category and alongside some of my closest friendsI have immense admiration for my fellow nominees," the Sansa Stark star tweets.
Article continues below
HBO
"They say second time's a charm right?" the Jamie Lannister star says. "Thrilled to be nominated together with so so many of my castmates, and the show's incredible creators and crew. This is the cherry on the cherry on the icing on the cake. Grateful and happy."
Helen Sloan/HBO
The Arya Stark actress sums up her excitement with a single meme.
VH1
"Wow! Thank you Television Academy for nominating RuPaul's Drag Race 14 times," the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program nominee says. "On behalf of our incredibly talented queens, cast and crew we share this recognition with all the sweet sensitive souls out there who lead with their hearts rather than follow their fears, who paint with all the colors in the rainbow, and who, in the face of hate and violence, courageously pursue the American dream."
Article continues below
Netflix
"We are very proud of being EMMY nominated for our @netflixisajoke special #GROWING as we were both on stage during filming!" the comedienne stated via Instagram. "Very proud and excited. Thank you everyone who voted and to my husband who wants me to never stop talking."
Mike Yarish/Netflix
"Wow, I am 85 years old, so this comes in just the nick of time," the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series says.
Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock
"This nomination is a tribute to Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Raymond Santana, Korey Wise and Yusef Salaam," the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie nominee says.
"Let's all say their names. Yusef's mother, Sharonne Salaam, is nothing less than a warrior for her son and a survivor of an emotional violence few of us will ever understand. I am utterly grateful to her. Thank you to the visionary Ava DuVernay and Netflix for giving me the blessing to be a part of this act of restorative justice."
Article continues below
SHOWTIME
"Thanks to all the tweeps wishing me congrats! Appreciate you," the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nominee tweets. "Hope season two kicks season one in the a--...figuratively..."
ABC
"I am grateful to my colleagues for these nominations, to my writers and producers, the great casts of Live in Front of a Studio Audience and, most of all, very lucky to be included alongside the eldest and perhaps greatest Emmy nominee of all, Norman Lear," the host says.
Netflix
"I love my Orange family so much!" the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series tweets. "Thank you to the entire Orange team for all your brilliance that made this nomination possible. This is always a team effort and the Orange team is the best in the business!"
Article continues below
Netflix
"Having spent 32 years basing my personality on fear and sarcasm, the unbridled Shirley-Temple-on-crack joy I feel today is a massive inconvenience for me," the Outstanding Supporting Actress ina Comedy Series nominee says. "I'm so grateful to the Television Academy for this honor, and to Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch for making dreams I didn't even know I had come true. I am a humbled, teary mess, and also thank you Mom."
Michael Muller/NBC
"I never in my wildest dreams thought I'd ever win an #Emmy, never mind a few," the host says. "Thanks for the honor of the 2019 nomination today for @nbcthevoice! It's never lost on me how special this show has been to my family at home & my work family. This nom is made possible by talented artists, A-level coaches & so many people behind the scenes who are simply the best. Thank you!"
Vince Bucci/National Geographic/PictureGroup/Shutterstock
"I am deeply honored to receive this EMMY nomination for such an important project," she says. "I truly hope it will bring more much-needed attention to this rarely seen kingdom of resilient, beautiful animals in a way that inspires everyone to help protect it for years to come."
Article continues below
FX
"I am so thrilled to be counted in the number," the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominee tells E! News, later adding: "The show speaks truth in a world full of hate."
The Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominee shares the good news with his family members—dad, wife and mom—as well as with his co-stars, including Sterling K. Brown.
"We are unbelievably blessed to have the writing that we do," he tells E! News.
NBC
"EMMY NOM.Three years straight/one Win/Thank you to all the Fans for the Love you give to WILLIAM," he writes on Instagram. "And Congratulations to all my THIS IS US Family for their Nominations (WORK). Like Jackie Gleason used to say 'How Sweet It Is.' Cool.
Article continues below
Netflix
"In awe," the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nomine tweets. "Life is a real magical mystery tour! Congratulations to all the brilliant forces who made our special show. So proud & profoundly grateful. @RussianDoll."
NBC
"Thank you @televisionacad for this incredible honor!!!" he captions a video of himself with his son. "And for recognizing #ThisIsUs in such a spectacular way!!! Big Up to my whole extraordinary ensemble, especially my man @sullivangrams & my momma @mandymooremm for their first nominations!!! (More to come)."
Netflix
"Uhhhhh. Shocked. Grateful. Holy crap!!!" the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominee tweets. "Thank you thank you thank you!!! Best part of the morning was my kid finding out and she screamed. Haha."
Article continues below
Mike Yarish/Netflix
"My deepest gratitude to my fellow Academy members for an Emmy nomination amongst so many talented actors this year," the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nominee writes via Instagram. "For Chuck Lorre's great writing and Alan Arkin and our excellent ensemble cast. I am blessed!"
David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock
"Its been so inspiring to be part of HOSTILE PLANET, a series unlike any other that I've been involved in before," the host and executive producer states. "There's no doubt that it shines new light on how unforgiving and challenging life can be for animals at the toughest of times. I'm incredibly grateful to the Television Academy for honoring my role in this groundbreaking series and to National Geographic for the privilege of being able to guide viewers through these powerful, and at times shocking stories of survival."
Showtime
"Thank you to the EMMYs for the nominations for Who Is America?," he says in a statement. "It was a bare-bones production. I went out into the heartland of this country armed only with a camera crew, a makeup kit and my trusted pedophile detector. I want to thank my crack team of researchers told to uncover bigotry, racism and hate in the US. That took them about 30 seconds… they just started following the President. While I am flattered at these nods, it is a shame that my co-stars were not recognized. Particularly Dick Cheney, who I had hoped would come across on camera as someone who'd gleefully sent hundreds of thousands to their pointless death–and boy did he deliver. I've played some lunatics in my time, but the look of vacuous evil in his eyes as he autographed a waterboard kit, would put Daniel Day Lewis to shame. There's one more person I need to thank even though she didn't appear in the final project, Sarah Palin. Sarah, if you are out there, and you are WAY out there, please know the last time unseen footage generated as much interest, was when Donald Trump visited a Moscow hotel room."
Article continues below
YouTube
"Thank you so much to the Television Academy for this honor, and for once again continuing to recognize our show," she says. "This wouldn't be possible without A&E and our amazing crew and producers. As a result of making this show, they get harassed, stalked and slandered every day for giving a platform to Scientology's victims. We are grateful to be given the opportunity to share a project with the world that gives a voice to the victims of an abusive cult. Thank you for this recognition and for your support for those who bravely speak out and are continually attacked by Scientology for doing so." – Leah Remini
Netflix
"What an incredible honor to be nominated alongside such talented men and women this year," he says via a statement. "I couldn't be more thankful to the TV Academy, and to my fearless cast and crew who made this all possible. Excited to be going back to one of my favorite nights of the year!"
HBO
"It's a privilege to be included in this category with such extraordinary actresses," the actress says in a statement. "I'm so grateful to HBO and the entire creative team behind Sharp Objects; I celebrate with all of them today."
Article continues below
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
"It all started here," the director tweets in response to When They See Us' nods. "Thank you to the real men for inviting me to tell their story. Thank you @TelevisionAcad for honoring the work. Saluting every single crew and cast member. And saluting Raymond, Korey, Antron, Yusef and Kevin. Love you, brothers. #WhenTheySeeUs."
CW
"Adam, Jack and I are BESIDE OURSELVES that we've been nominated for TWO Emmys this morning!" she tweets. "Thank you thank you thank you, @TelevisionAcad! #originalmusicandlyrics #themesong #Emmys @jackdolgen #adamschlesinger."
YouTube
"BILLY ON THE STREET just got its 4th Emmy nomination!!! This time for Best Short Form Variety Series," he tweets. "So proud!!! WHAT A WEEK!!!!"
Article continues below
Pop TV
The David Rose character could not be more excited about his Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nod.
"OMFG," he tweets shortly after the announcement.
The show is also up for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes. In addition, Catherine O'Hara is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Moira Rose.
Congratulations to all the nominees!
To see which shows were nominated, watch the announcement via E! News' YouTube page.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?