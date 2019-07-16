BREAKING!

2019 Emmy Nominations: Complete List of Nominees

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jul. 16, 2019 8:30 AM

The nominees are...

With the 2019 Emmys just two more months away, this year's list of contenders for a coveted golden statue is now being shared. 

On Tuesday morning, The Good Place's D'Arcy Carden and The Masked Singer's Ken Jeong have the honor of announcing the list this year and revealing the names in the 2019 nominee pool. 

It was another big year for television, including the final year for Game of Thrones as the beloved HBO series came to an end with its eighth and final season. Meanwhile, other hit series like Big Little LiesStranger Things and Euphoria did not make the cut for nominations this year as they missed the window of eligibility. So, which shows got the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' attention this time around? Watch the announcement as it streams on E!'s YouTube account above while this list is updated in real time.

The 2019 Emmy Awards will air live on FOX on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag(Prime Video)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Don Cheadle, Black Monday,

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Schitt's Creek

Pop

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Stephen Root, Barry

Henry Winkler, Barry

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Hale, Veep 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, Glow

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Peter MacNicol, Veep

Russian Doll, Natasha Lyonne

Netflix

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Barry,"The Audition" (HBO)

Barry, "ronny/lily" (HBO)

Fleabag,"Episode 1" (Prime Video)

The Big Bang Theory, "The Stockholm Syndrome" (CBS)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "All Alone" (Prime Video)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "We're Going To The Catskills!" (Prime Video)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Barry, "ronny/lily" (HBO)

Fleabag, "Episode 1" (Prime Video)

PEN15, "Anna Ishii-Peters" (Hulu)

Russian Doll, "A Warm Body" (Netflix)

Russian Doll, "Nothing In This World Is Easy" (Netflix)

The Good Place, "Janet(s)" (NBC)

Veep, "Veep" (HBO)

Billy Porter, Pose

FX

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard(Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX Networks)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Billy Porter, Pose

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, GOT, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Gwnedoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Glynn Turman, How To Get Away With Murder

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Michael Angarano, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

When They See Us

Netflix

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective 
Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Fosse/Verdon, Michelle Williams, Sam Rockwell

FX

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Game of Thrones, "The Iron Throne" (HBO)

Game of Thrones, "The Last Of The Starks" (HBO)

Game of Thrones, "The Long Night" (HBO)

Killing Eve, "Desperate Times" (BBC America)

Ozark, "Reparations" (Netflix)

Succession, "Celebration" (HBO)

The Handmaid's Tale, "Holly" (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

A Very English Scandal (Prime Video)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape At Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse/Veron, "Glory" (FX Networks)

Fosse/Verdon, "Who's Got The Pain" (FX Networks)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

American Ninja Warrior, "Minneapolis City Qualifiers" (NBC)

Queer Eye, "Black Girl Magic" (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race, "Whatcha Unnpackin?" (VH1)

Shark Tank, "Episode 1002" (ABC)

The Amazing Race, "Who Wants A Rolex?" (CBS)

For a full list of technical categories, visit Emmys.com.

