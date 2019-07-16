He's Back! Luke Parker's Return to The Bachelorette Results in Tears and Threats

Luke Parker out! The controversial The Bachelorette contestant went packing after a confrontation over sex with series star Hannah Brown.

"The Luke P. show's over, boys," Tyler Cameron tells Jed Wyatt and Peter Weber in the video below.

"I've never been so stoked to see someone leave," Jed says.

"With Luke out of the picture, it allows me to finally look at my other relationships," Hannah tells the camera.

But did you really think the Luke Parker drama would end that easily?

"Hannah thought there's no way I'd want to be with her after the last thing she told me, and she's sadly mistaken," Luke says.

He's back!