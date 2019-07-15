What to Wear to Splendour in the Grass 2019

Splendour in the Grass is back with a stellar lineup including Chance the Rapper, SZA and my personal favourite Childish Gambino.

If you're lucky enough to have scored a ticket to the festival—which runs from July 19-21 at North Byron Parklands—then you'll be in full outfit planning mode.

With so much inspo out there it can be a little overwhelming. Don't worry though, we've got all your festival must-haves below!