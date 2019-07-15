What to Wear to Splendour in the Grass 2019

  • By
    &

by Ksenija Lukich | Mon., Jul. 15, 2019 9:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Gigi Hadid

Instagram

Splendour in the Grass is back with a stellar lineup including Chance the Rapper, SZA and my personal favourite Childish Gambino. 

If you're lucky enough to have scored a ticket to the festival—which runs from July 19-21 at North Byron Parklands—then you'll be in full outfit planning mode.

With so much inspo out there it can be a little overwhelming. Don't worry though, we've got all your festival must-haves below!

Read

A History of Celebrities in Rain Boots at Glastonbury

Dua Lipa

Instagram

The Inspiration: Ankle Boots

Having sturdy shoes is a must during any festival, especially when things get muddy! Our faves are both stylish and practical, as Dua Lipa proved at Glastonbury 2019.

Dr Martens

The Iconic

Ankle Boots

Seriously durable and pretty darn punk, Dr Martens are a staple for every festival lover and they come in plenty of colour combos! BUY IT: $247 at The Iconic.

 

Tony Bianco

Tony Bianco

Ankle Boots

Don't let a little grass get in the way of a heel! These buckled boots give you a little height and a lotta sass. BUY IT: $219.95 at Tony Bianco.

Article continues below

ASOS

Asos

Ankle Boots

Why not combine two trends? Snakeskin boots add serious style to your festival look. BUY IT: $70 at ASOS.

Gigi Hadid

Instagram

The Inspiration: Modern Tie-Dye

Byron Bay is practically the birthplace of tie-dye. The hippie trend is back and this time it's fashion, just ask Gigi Hadid (pictured here at Coachella 2019).

Zara, Tie-Dye

Zara

Modern Tie-Dye

If you're scared of this trend, work with subtle pastel colours like this Zara raincoat. BUY IT: $69.95 at Zara.

Article continues below

Boohoo

Boohoo

Modern Tie-Dye

Denim is a great way to incorporate tie-dye. This one is super affordable too! BUY IT: $34.20 at Boohoo.

Retrofete

Shopbop

Modern Tie-Dye

At the other end of the price spectrum is this gorgeous silk Retrofete number. Wear with sneakers for a relaxed and totally chic look. BUY IT: $1205.24 at Shopbop.

Miley Cyrus

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

The Inspiration: Vinyl Vixen

Seriously sexy, this trend will fulfil all your rock star fantasies. Vinyl is also easy to clean, just ask Italian grandmothers and their spotless couches. Our inspo is Miley Cyrus on stage at Glastonbury. Rock ‘n' roll, baby.

Article continues below

Rag&Bone

Revolve

Vinyl Vixen

Wear these Rag & Bone pants with a cropped white tee for ultimate cool girl glam. BUY IT: $779.39 at Revolve.

Jagger&Stone

The Iconic

Vinyl Vixen

If you're feeling spicy why not rock it in red like these from Jagger & Stone. BUY IT: $139.95 at The Iconic.

Pretty Little Thing

Pretty Little Thing

Vinyl Vixen

Dress this skirt down by paring it back with a band tee and combat boots. BUY IT: $25 at Pretty Little Thing.

Article continues below

Olivia Culpo Coachella

Instagram

The Inspiration: Athleisure 2.0

Do you need to run from one stage to another? Do you rarely get out of your gym gear? This trend may be for you. The athleisure craze isn't going anywhere, as seen on mega babe Olivia Culpo at Coachella this year.

P.E Nation

P.E Nation

Athleisure 2.0

Splendour can get a little chilly at night, why not stay warm (and visible to your friends) in this awesome puffer jacket. BUY IT: $299 at P.E Nation.

Kappa

Stylerunner

Athleisure 2.0

One of the originals in noughties streetwear, a bum bag (like this Kappa one) is perfect for festival life. It's all about being hands-free! BUY IT: $15 at Stylerunner.

Article continues below

Danielle Guizio

Revolve

Athleisure 2.0

Nothing says, "I'm ready to party" quite like electric blue bike shorts. Pair these Danielle Guizio shorts with an oversized white shirt and white runners. BUY IT: $195.24 at Revolve.

Read

Summer Music Festival Style: Looks from Glastonbury & More!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Top Stories , Australia , Fashion , Festivals , Life/Style

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.