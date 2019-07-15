What to Wear to Splendour in the Grass 2019

by Ksenija Lukich | Mon., Jul. 15, 2019 9:11 PM
Splendour in the Grass is back with a stellar lineup including Chance the Rapper, SZA and my personal favourite Childish Gambino.
If you're lucky enough to have scored a ticket to the festival—which runs from July 19-21 at North Byron Parklands—then you'll be in full outfit planning mode.
With so much inspo out there it can be a little overwhelming. Don't worry though, we've got all your festival must-haves below!
Having sturdy shoes is a must during any festival, especially when things get muddy! Our faves are both stylish and practical, as Dua Lipa proved at Glastonbury 2019.
The Iconic
Seriously durable and pretty darn punk, Dr Martens are a staple for every festival lover and they come in plenty of colour combos! BUY IT: $247 at The Iconic.
Tony Bianco
Don't let a little grass get in the way of a heel! These buckled boots give you a little height and a lotta sass. BUY IT: $219.95 at Tony Bianco.
Asos
Why not combine two trends? Snakeskin boots add serious style to your festival look. BUY IT: $70 at ASOS.
Byron Bay is practically the birthplace of tie-dye. The hippie trend is back and this time it's fashion, just ask Gigi Hadid (pictured here at Coachella 2019).
Zara
If you're scared of this trend, work with subtle pastel colours like this Zara raincoat. BUY IT: $69.95 at Zara.
Boohoo
Denim is a great way to incorporate tie-dye. This one is super affordable too! BUY IT: $34.20 at Boohoo.
Shopbop
At the other end of the price spectrum is this gorgeous silk Retrofete number. Wear with sneakers for a relaxed and totally chic look. BUY IT: $1205.24 at Shopbop.
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Seriously sexy, this trend will fulfil all your rock star fantasies. Vinyl is also easy to clean, just ask Italian grandmothers and their spotless couches. Our inspo is Miley Cyrus on stage at Glastonbury. Rock ‘n' roll, baby.
Revolve
Wear these Rag & Bone pants with a cropped white tee for ultimate cool girl glam. BUY IT: $779.39 at Revolve.
The Iconic
If you're feeling spicy why not rock it in red like these from Jagger & Stone. BUY IT: $139.95 at The Iconic.
Pretty Little Thing
Dress this skirt down by paring it back with a band tee and combat boots. BUY IT: $25 at Pretty Little Thing.
Do you need to run from one stage to another? Do you rarely get out of your gym gear? This trend may be for you. The athleisure craze isn't going anywhere, as seen on mega babe Olivia Culpo at Coachella this year.
P.E Nation
Splendour can get a little chilly at night, why not stay warm (and visible to your friends) in this awesome puffer jacket. BUY IT: $299 at P.E Nation.
Stylerunner
One of the originals in noughties streetwear, a bum bag (like this Kappa one) is perfect for festival life. It's all about being hands-free! BUY IT: $15 at Stylerunner.
Revolve
Nothing says, "I'm ready to party" quite like electric blue bike shorts. Pair these Danielle Guizio shorts with an oversized white shirt and white runners. BUY IT: $195.24 at Revolve.
