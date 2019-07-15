Chip and Joanna Gaines' Baby Boy Crew Takes His First Steps at Magnolia Farms

Crew Gaines is on the move!

Just days after celebrating his 1st birthday, proud pops Chip Gaines took to Instagram with a very special update from Magnolia Farms. His and Joanna Gaines' little boy is officially walking.

"Little crew took his 1st steps today.. It was a good day!" the Fixer Upper star captioned a photo of the tot reaching out for his dad on the Gaines family property in Waco, Tex.

The home improvement gurus welcomed their fifth child in June 2018, joining Drake, 14; Ella, 13; Duke, 13; and Emmie Kay, 9. Earlier this month, the entire fam got together to celebrate their youngest member's special day. Mama Jo shared several photos of the birthday bash on the couple's Magnolia blog, where she called Crew her "joyful, funny, easy-going, sidekick of mine."

"I don't even know where time went—that seemed like the fastest and best year of our lives," Jo recalled of the experiences that transpired since she gave birth to Crew.