Tyler C.'s Fantasy Suite Speech Just Made Him a Bachelorette Frontrunner

That's it. Show's over. Tyler C. has officially stolen the hearts of every Bachelorette viewer.

On the highly-anticipated fantasy suite(s) episode, The Bachelorette is definitely vibing with the remaining contestants. As Hannah put it during her date with Tyler C.: "I'm 1000 percent sure that physical intimacy with Tyler is not an issue."

However, their intense, and we mean intense, sexual chemistry also begs the question of how their relationship would do in the real world. "I feel nervous and scared about just how far our physical connection can go when our emotional communication needs to catch up sometimes," the 24-year-old explains.

In other words, Hannah is putting the "hanky-panky" on hold until she can confront the issue at hand. And she takes no time in getting down to the nitty gritty.

After getting oiled up during a couple's massage and engaging in some major PDA, the bachelorette tells Tyler C., "There is a concern for me, about our physical relationship." Dun dun dun!