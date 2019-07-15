You'll Never Guess What Meghan Markle and Billy Eichner Bonded Over at The Lion King Premiere

VICKIE FLORES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock, David Fisher/Shutterstock
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jul. 15, 2019 10:25 AM
VICKIE FLORES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock, David Fisher/Shutterstock
Hakuna matata—Billy Eichner and Meghan Markle are basically pals now.
Ok, so maybe we got a little ahead of ourselves, but the Lion King star and the Duchess of Sussex did have what sounds like a bonding moment when the two crossed paths at the Disney remake's European premiere on Sunday in London.
As the world knows by now, the American actress-turned-royal walked her first red carpet as a member of Britain's first family over the weekend, chatting with the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Elton John, which naturally spurred a social media explosion.
During the premiere, she and Prince Harry met with members of the cast, including Billy Eichner, the voice behind Timon. To fans' delight, a hilarious video emerged on Twitter of Eichner preparing to meet the royal pair. "OMG Here I am completely freaking out to @Sethrogen about how I'm going to greet Prince Harry and Meghan I'M CRYING," he explained on Twitter.
So, what exactly transpired when he and Markle came face to face? Allow the actor to explain.
"BTW they were both super down to earth and lovely and Meghan and I talked about our @NorthwesternU acting teachers (shout out to Mary Poole and David Downs!)" he shared online.
The Duchess of Sussex graduated from Northwestern in 2003 with a double major in theater and international studies.
Meanwhile, co-star Seth Rogen, who plays his on-screen partner, Pumbaa, was taken aback by another celebrity sighting at the premiere: Vin Diesel.
"Oh my God Vin Diesel is here!?" he said with a laugh mid-interview.
The Lion King hits theaters on July 19.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?