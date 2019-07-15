Love Island Shakeup! Meet Christen and Katrina, the New Women Entering the Competition

Ready for a shakeup? On the Monday, July 15 episode of Love Island, two new Islanders make their way into the game as the couples are put to the test. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek.

Coming to Love Island are Katrina Dimaranan, a 25-year-old multi-hyphenate. She's a beauty queen and student originally from Manila, Philippines, but she now calls San Francisco home. And then there's Christen McAllister, a 24-year-old in sales and business development from Los Angeles. The new ladies come by way of a surprise for birthday boy Weston. When the Islanders see them, well, you need to see the reaction in the video above.

With the addition of Katrina and Christen and the ousting of Michael, the Islanders realize no one's place is secure in the Villa.