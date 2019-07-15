The Big Little Lies Finale Trailer Reveals the Real Lie at the Center of Everything?

HBO
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 15, 2019 7:26 AM
HBO
You've been wrong about the big little lie this whole time?! In the trailer for the (series?) finale of Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman's Celeste Wright lays it all out: "The Monterey Five, whatever we call ourselves, the lie…is the friendship."
As Celeste prepares to put her mother-in-law Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) on the stand during the custody hearing for her two kids, the other members of the Monterey Five—Renata (Laura Dern), Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz), Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) and Jane (Shailene Woodley)—all continue to grapple with Perry's (Alexander Skarsgard) death and their parts in covering up what really happened. So, business as usual for season two of Big Little Lies.
"I can just see the damage that it's done. It's eroding every single one of us," Madeline says in the trailer below.
It all comes down to this!
HBO's official description doesn't offer too many clues about the outcome of the seven-episode season: "Celeste questions Mary Louise about a tragic event from Perry's childhood; Madeline worries their lie is tearing the Monterey Five apart."
The episode, titled "I Want to Know," is being billed as a season finale, but it's unlikely the stars will align once again to get everyone's schedule cleared and a story from David E. Kelley and Liane Moriarty.
"We wrote season two as if this were the end," Kelley told E! News at the season two premiere in New York.
However, HBO is saying never say never.
"Everybody involved is so busy that it's hard to imagine aligning everybody's schedule again," HBO's Casey Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. "The fact that we were able to get season two together is a small miracle. Could we do it again? Who knows?! It's a great group. They love working together and they're really fun to work with. But everybody is really busy. So let's see."
Big Little Lies season two finale airs Sunday, July 21 at 9 p.m. on HBO.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?