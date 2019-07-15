Kate Middleton's Many Facial Expressions Are the True Winners of Wimbledon

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
While there were several champions at Wimbledon this weekend, Kate Middleton's candid facial expressions have emerged the ultimate winners.
The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted inside the Royal Box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Sunday in honor of the Men's Finals Day at Wimbledon. Alongside her famous husband Prince William, the royal watched intently as Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer faced off in the Men's Singles Final. She joined sister Pippa Middleton and sister-in-law Meghan Markle a day earlier for the Ladies Singles Final between Serena Williamsand Simona Halep.
Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, the mother of three was clearly captivated by both matches as evidenced by her many visible reactions.
Donning an emerald green Dolce & Gabbana midi on Saturday and a powder blue fit and flare dress by Emilia Wickstead on Sunday, the duchess was easy to spot in the crowd during the thrilling matches, the latter of which ultimately became the longest singles final in Wimbledon history.
And while Djokovic triumphantly took the title, we'd argue Middleton's golden facial expressions from this weekend deserved their own trophy, too. See them for yourself in E! gallery below:
