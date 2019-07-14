Lindsay Lohan Joins Australia's Version of The Masked Singer

Charles Sykes/Bravo
From Mykonos to The Masked Singer.
Lindsay Lohan has signed on as a panellist for the local edition of the wild celebrity singing competition The Masked Singer Australia, Ten announced on Monday.
Also joining Lohan on the guessing panel are musician Dannii Minogue, radio host Jackie O and comedian Dave Hughes, who will attempt to identify 12 singing celebrities disguised in bizarre head-to-toe costumes on the show.
Lohan's new gig follows her 2019 reality series Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, which documented her life managing a nightclub in Mykonos and was reportedly cancelled by MTV after one season.
In a statement, The Parent Trap star said she was excited to join the popular singing competition.
"The show has already been a huge success and I can only imagine it will get bigger," Lohan, 33, said. "Each week will be so exciting to watch who performs and try and guess who's behind the masks. I feel honoured to sit on the panel and be a part of such an amazing show."
Meanwhile, her co-star Minogue is no stranger to judging reality TV competitions after her stints on The X Factor Australia and Australia's Got Talent.
"The Masked Singer is an incredible show that already has fans around the world," Minogue said in a statement. "I love the music, drama of the costumes, the fun of guessing the performers, and most of all the tension when the performer is revealed."
The Bachelor Australia host Osher Günsberg will do double duties as the host of The Masked Singer Australia. (We're yet to confirm if any Bachelor contestants will appear on the show, but we're guessing Nick Cummins dressed as an actual honey badger would be too obvious.)
The franchise began as the South Korean smash hit King of Mask Singer and made international headlines in May 2018 when Ryan Reynolds sung the Annie showstopper "Tomorrow" while wearing in a unicorn costume.
The US first season was hosted by Nick Cannon and featured Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke on the guessing panel. Celebrities in disguise included winner T-Pain as the Monster, runner-up Donny Osmond as the Peacock and Rumer Willis as the Lion.
The Masked Singer Australia is coming soon to Ten.