Lindsay Lohan Joins Australia's Version of The Masked Singer

From Mykonos to The Masked Singer.

Lindsay Lohan has signed on as a panellist for the local edition of the wild celebrity singing competition The Masked Singer Australia, Ten announced on Monday.

Also joining Lohan on the guessing panel are musician Dannii Minogue, radio host Jackie O and comedian Dave Hughes, who will attempt to identify 12 singing celebrities disguised in bizarre head-to-toe costumes on the show.

Lohan's new gig follows her 2019 reality series Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, which documented her life managing a nightclub in Mykonos and was reportedly cancelled by MTV after one season.

In a statement, The Parent Trap star said she was excited to join the popular singing competition.

"The show has already been a huge success and I can only imagine it will get bigger," Lohan, 33, said. "Each week will be so exciting to watch who performs and try and guess who's behind the masks. I feel honoured to sit on the panel and be a part of such an amazing show."