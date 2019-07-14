5 Essentials to Have a Cosy Christmas in July

Christmas in July

Baby, it's cold outside.

The frosty winter weather is the perfect excuse to host a cosy Christmas in July—because let's face it, 30-degree summers don't have us dreaming of chestnuts roasting on an open fire.

Christmas in July festivities call for champagne and fine wine, winter warmers and gourmet nibbles (we call dibs on the scorched almonds).

The celebration is a great tradition to start with family or just a reason to gather friends together for drinks in snug jumpers...bonus points if Mr Darcy reindeer sweaters are involved.

Keep scrolling for five essentials you'll need for a memorable Christmas in July.

Moët & Gourmet Nibbles Hamper

To make your Christmas in July as special—and low-fuss—as possible, ordering a luxury assortment of treats from The Hamper Emporium online is an excellent option. This gourmet hamper includes a bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne along with all the trimmings: Kalamata olives, capsicum and fetta tapenade, Kangaroo Island crackers, quince paste, savoury nuts and more. The challenge is waiting until your guests arrive to crack it open. BUY IT: The Hamper Emporium, $149

Christmas in July

Christmas Candle

Get into the spirit with a fragrance like this Glasshouse White Christmas triple scented candle. You'll love the wintry notes of cedar leaf, fruity clove, eucalyptus and pine. BUY IT: David Jones, $32.86

Christmas in July

Cosy Knit

A soft, fluffy knit is a stylish alternative to the infamous ugly jumper. For the ultimate Christmas look, you can't go past bright red or emerald. The bonus? You can add this to your work or weekend wardrobe rotation. BUY IT: Country Road, $99.95

Sweet Epicure Hamper

Here's one for the sweet tooths (aka everyone). This deluxe Christmas hamper is overflowing with moreish shortbread, nuts, toffee brittle and chocolates. These treats will be scoffed down faster than you can say chocolate covered pretzels. BUY IT: The Hamper Emporium, $129

Christmas in July

String Lights

Add a warm glow to your celebrations with some LED string lights. These affordable Target lights create a look that twinkles like stars. BUY IT: Target, $8

