5 Essentials to Have a Cosy Christmas in July

Baby, it's cold outside.

The frosty winter weather is the perfect excuse to host a cosy Christmas in July—because let's face it, 30-degree summers don't have us dreaming of chestnuts roasting on an open fire.

Christmas in July festivities call for champagne and fine wine, winter warmers and gourmet nibbles (we call dibs on the scorched almonds).

The celebration is a great tradition to start with family or just a reason to gather friends together for drinks in snug jumpers...bonus points if Mr Darcy reindeer sweaters are involved.

Keep scrolling for five essentials you'll need for a memorable Christmas in July.