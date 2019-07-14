Kylie Jenner Shares Nude Photo as She Vacations With Stormi Webster and Friends

Stormi's mom has got it going on...

Kylie Jenner, her 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and a few friends jetted off on a tropical vacay to the Turks and Caicos Islands to celebrate the launch of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's new Kylie Skin collection. During the trip, Kylie posted on her Instagram page a photo of herself sitting nude in a courtyard of a villa estate, while wearing a giant straw hat covering her head.

"Vacation mode," she wrote.

Kylie, who has posed naked and semi-nude before, and her crew wore matching pink and white tie-dye outfits as they took a private jet bearing the Kylie Skin logo on their trip.