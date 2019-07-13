Sofia Carson Mourns the Death of Descendants Co-Star Cameron Boyce

It's been about a week since Cameron Boyce's death.

On Saturday, Sofia Carson took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late Descendants co-star.

"To our angel, There are not enough words. There will never be enough words," she wrote alongside a photo of Boyce. "I couldn't bring myself to do this because doing this makes it real. Letting you go is not something I know how to do. And I just can't fathom living in a world without you. I love you, Cam. And I will love you. Forever."

Dove Cameron, who shared her own tribute earlier this week, showed her support by writing "I love you" in the comments section.

Cameron and Carson weren't the only ones to pay their respects. Kenny Ortega, the director of the Descendants films, also expressed his condolences on social media.

"My Love, Light and Prayers go out to Cameron and his Family," he wrote on Instagram earlier this week. "Cameron brought love, laughter and compassion with him everyday I was in his presence. His talent, immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing. It has been an indescribable honor and pleasure to know and work with him. I will see you again in all things loving and beautiful my friend. I will search the stars for your light. Rest in peace, Cam. You will always be My Forever Boy!"