Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Reflects on "Angelversary" 3 Years After Miscarriage

It's been three years since Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner lost their son Johnathan Edward Hehner.

On Saturday, the Married at First Sight couple took to Instagram to pay tribute to their "angel baby."

"Happy angelversary to our first-born son, Johnathan Edward," Otis captioned a series of photos, including one of the pair crying at the hospital. "Three years ago today I sat on a hospital stretcher pushing and screaming in excruciating pain. I was delivering my baby boy at just 17 weeks, 1 day pregnant."

Looking back at the devastating day, Otis described the pain as an "out-of-body experience" and one that was felt by her soul.

"His little body was…so tiny and fragile, but he was *perfect* with all 10 fingers and 10 toes," she recalled. "I held him close and kissed his sweet face. He was way too small to survive. I hate that I never got the chance to rock him to sleep or bounce him til he laughed. My heart aches I couldn't protect and nurture him. I'd have given *anything* to keep him safe so he could grow to be healthy, happy and strong."