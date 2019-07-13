YouTube Star Gigi Gorgeous Marries Nats Getty

YouTube Star Gigi Gorgeous is married!

The 27-year-old Canadian beauty influencer and activist, who became even more famous in 2013 after coming out as a transgender woman, has wed Nats Getty.

Gigi, aka Giselle Loren Lazzarato, wed the 26-year-old model, fashion designer and LGBTQ+ activist, aka Natalia Williams, on Friday in a beachfront wedding at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California. Gigi sported a white strapless custom Michael Costello ball gown and cathedral-length veil at the ceremony, while Nats sported a long white suit she designed from her own label, Strike Oil, People reported.

Gigi's father David Lazzarato walked her down the aisle as an instrumental version of Céline Dion's 1996 ballad "Because You Loved Me" played, as seen in a video posted by guest and fellow YouTube star Trisha Paytas.