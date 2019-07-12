The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry Sings About Infidelity After Divorce From J.P. Arencibia

The Band Perry is getting personal on their brand-new song.

On Friday morning, the Grammy award-winning trio released their brand-new single titled "The Good Life."

And as country music fans listen to the song that further expands the band's genre-defying musical style, they may be intrigued by what inspired the track.

"'The Good Life' is a story about the infidelity I experienced. I want you to know that this song was written during a toxic and incredibly difficult time in my life, but I'm singing it to you now with the voice of a woman who has completely regained a strong sense of self, rebuilt her womanhood, and is grateful to have learned so much," Kimberly Perry shared on the band's Instagram hours before the official release. "The lyrics in this song are visceral and strong, just as the feelings have been. I feel empowered by them."

She added, "I hope they empower you to know your value, and if you find yourself in an environment where someone makes you feel disrespected and degraded, I want you to know that you deserve so much more. It's ok that things don't go as planned and it's also ok to not have a new plan yet. And for those who tell lies, who take advantage of others' trust and dignity—DO BETTER."