2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards Winners: The Complete List

Matt Winkelmeyer/KCASports2019
The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards are bringing together two great things: sports and slime.
Host Michael Strahan truly brought the laughs with an array of championship challenges and funny moments for all to enjoy. There were dance offs, slime pools and obstacle courses galore for athletes to partake in, and that is just the tip of the iceberg. Because songstress Ciara took the stage for a medley of her biggest hits, which had everyone on their feet.
Of course, the award show wouldn't be complete without an inspirational moment or two. Megan Rapinoe took home the Generation Change Award recognizing her passion to create an equal playing field for all people regardless of gender, race or sexuality. The award was presented to Megan by 13-year-old pro soccer player Olivia Moultrie.
And three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wadewas presented with the Legend Award in honor of his achievements and sportsmanship on and off the court. Not only was he gifted a cool trophy, but he also got a healthy serving of gold slime poured on him.
FAVORITE MALE ATHLETE
WINNER: Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
FAVORITE FEMALE ATHLETE
WINNER: Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride)
KING OF SWAG
WINNER: Odell Beckham Jr. (NFL, Cleveland Browns)
QUEEN OF SWAG
WINNER: Nikki Bella (WWE)
BEST CANNON
WINNER: Tom Brady (NFL, New England Patriots)
Matt Winkelmeyer/KCASports2019
BIGGEST POWERHOUSE
WINNER: LeBron James (NBA, Los Angeles Lakers)
CLUTCH PLAYER OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
FAVORITE ACTION SPORTS STAR
WINNER: Chloe Kim (Snowboarder)
FAVORITE BREAKOUT PLAYER
WINNER: Saquon Barkley (NFL, New York Giants)
HANDS OF GOLD
WINNER: Antonio Brown (NFL, Oakland Raiders)
Rich Fury/KCASports2019/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
NEED FOR SPEED
WINNER: Lindsey Vonn (Alpine Ski Racer)
SICKEST MOVES
WINNER: Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride)
NOTHING BUT NET
WINNER: Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
FAVORITE SOCCER STAR
WINNER: Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride)
FAVORITE GOLFER
WINNER: Tiger Woods
FAVORITE TENNIS PLAYER
WINNER: Serena Williams
Emma McIntyre/KCASports2019/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER
WINNER: Aaron Judge (New York Yankees)
FAVORITE BASKETBALL PLAYER
WINNER: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
FAVORITE FOOTBALL PLAYER
WINNER: Tom Brady (New England Patriots)
FAVORITE HOCKEY PLAYER
WINNER: Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)
FAVORITE ESPORTS STAR
WINNER: SSSniper Wolf
FAVORITE GYMNAST
WINNER: Simone Biles
MOST VALUABLE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
WINNER: Giannis Antetokounmpo, 2019 NBA MVP
