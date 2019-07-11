Thelma Plum Reveals Why Making Her Debut Album Was “Like Therapy” and How She Won Over Paul McCartney

Thelma Plum's debut album Better In Blak gets personal. Really personal.

The Melbourne-based singer-songwriter told E! News that she approached the album with a new level of vulnerability compared to her 2013 EP Rosie and 2014 follow-up Monsters.

"I'm talking about a part of myself that I haven't really sung about in my other songs. It's very much about my identity and also about healing," the 24-year-old Gamilaraay musician said. "To write about how I'm feeling and to see that on a piece of paper, it's almost like I'm telling myself how I feel. It's like therapy, basically."

And despite the introspection, Better In Blak is packed with infectious bops like "Clumsy Love" (complete with handclaps) and the smart, synthy track "Woke Blokes". It also features some big-name collaborators, from Paul McCartney to Gang of Youths' David Le'Aupepe and Paul Kelly.

Ahead of her album release and national tour, E! News spoke to Plum about inspiration, unforgettable gigs and how she won over a music icon.

You visited both London and New York to record your album. Were you chasing a particular sound or producers you wanted to work with?

I love travelling, so it was amazing being able to make music overseas. It's something I've dreamt about since I was really little. I wanted to work with particular people, and they just happened to be overseas in the two most beautiful cities in the world. I couldn't imagine prettier places to make music.