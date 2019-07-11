Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Celebs are starting to arrive at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards!

The award show, which honors athletes for their incredible work in the sports world over the last year, is taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight, and is set to air on Nickelodeon in August. Former NFL star Michael Strahan will take the stage to host the ceremony, which will feature a number of fan favorite athletes.

This year, soccer star Alex Morgan is nominated in the Favorite Female Athlete category alongside snowboarder Chloe Kim, skier Lindsey Vonn, tennis players Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, as well as Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. Meanwhile, baseball player Bryce Harper, basketball star LeBron James, soccer star Lionel Messi, basketball star Stephen Curry, golf legend Tiger Woods and NFL star Tom Brady are up for Favorite Male Athlete.