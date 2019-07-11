Amanda Seyfried Apologizes to Influencer Arielle Charnas Over ''Targeted'' Take-Down

Amanda Seyfried would like to set the record straight.

After publicly criticizing social media influencer Arielle Charnas for what she described as "flaunting" her lifestyle and promoting "unhealthy" body image, the actress has returned to Instagram with an apology.

Seyfried addressed her message to "all who [felt] bullied or thin-shamed" throughout the debacle, writing, "If you know me or are familiar with any of my beliefs or stances you'll recognize that it isn't in my character to tear down anyone for 'being who they are.'"

She then acknowledged the "price tag" individuals with a platform like Charnas often face, adding, "You have to be aware of the message you're sending and be able to back it up when faced with criticism (not just praise). Hold yourselves accountable instead of using the terms above."

When it comes down to it, Seyfried concluded, she regrets making an example out of Charnas' platform.