Coco Proves She's the "Original Thong" Connoisseur During Family Vacation

Coco's poolside fashion never goes out of style.

It's no secret that the model, fitness guru and reality star loves her swimwear. In fact, most tropical vacations lead to multiple bikinis and outfit looks on social media.

It certainly was the case for Coco's most recent trip to the Bahamas with her daughter Chanel.

While staying at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, the proud mom was able to enjoy plenty of time by the beach and pool. Along the way, Coco reminded fans that she loves to work a thong bikini.

"Couldn't leave Bahamas without getting a #Cocostyle pic... I'd consider myself one of the original thong connoisseurs.. LOL" she joked on Instagram. "#thongthursday #40andfab #40isthenew20."