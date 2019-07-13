The Shocking Truth About Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Nick Godejohn's Twisted and Fatal Love Story

Gypsy Rose Blanchard may be happily engaged, but her former love has yet to move on.

Four years after the murder of Gypsy's mother Dee Dee Blanchard gripped the nation's attention, revealing a twisted tale of Munchausen by proxy and matricide almost too shocking to believe, the killer is telling his side of the story—and he's making it a love story.

In Oxygen's new special Killer Couples: Gypsy Rose & Nick: A Love to Kill For, Nick Godejohn gives his first interview since being sentenced to life in prison and the murder once again making headlines thanks to Hulu's hit series The Act, and he's set to reveal intimate details about his relationship with Gypsy Rose and the brief time they spent together after planning and carrying out her mother's death.

Though he's set to spend the rest of his life behind bars and Gypsy has spoken out against him (and has since moved on and is engaged to her new boyfriend), Nick still called his former girlfriend his "soul mate" in a sneak peek at the Oxygen special, airing tonight.