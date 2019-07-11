Amanda Seyfried Blasts Influencer Arielle Charnas for Promoting "Unhealthy" Body Image

Amanda Seyfried is speaking out about the power and influence of social media.

Earlier this week, Instagram influencer Arielle Charnas took to social media to share a photo of herself in a bikini, telling her followers that she's "proud" of her body after having two kids. In response to the post, many commenters noted that Charnas' picture was promoting an "unrealistic" and "unhealthy" body image to the world.

One of those commenters included Seyfried's friend, who encouraged Charnas to acknowledge how her "wealth made your workouts/body possible." And if not, the pal noted, Charnas is "just perpetuating the patriarchal (totally unrealistic) notion that mothers should 'bounce back' after childbirth."