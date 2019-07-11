The Internet Thinks Taylor Swift Called Out Scooter Braun During "Shake It Off" Performance

Taylor Swift was singing "Shake It Off"—and speaking up.

On the heels of the star's drama with Scooter Braun over the ownership of her master recordings, fans were listening closely as Swift took the stage at a concert in New York City on Wednesday, held in honor of Amazon Prime Day. There, she performed new tracks like "You Need to Calm Down" and "ME!" as well as older favorites, including her 2014 hit, "Shake It Off."

It was during that finale that the Internet noticed something. During the spoken section of the song, "Just think while you've been getting down and out about the liars and the dirty, dirty cheats of the world, you could have been getting down to this sick beat," Swift noticeably enunciated, "the liars and the dirty, dirty cheats of the world."

Considering Swift is usually purposeful in her work, devoted fans took notice of her inflection.