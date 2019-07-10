Love Island Night 2 Gave Us a New Favorite Couple

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Jul. 10, 2019 6:45 PM

Love Island, Episode 2

CBS

 

Two nights in and much has already changed on Love Island

We're still just as invested as we were after one episode, but our attentions have shifted over to what might be an early favorite couple: Zac and Elizabeth. 

There was a concern there for a second when, during a classic Love Island "kiss the person whose dirty secret you think this is" game, Elizabeth learned that Zac once left a girl in his bed to go hook up with his ex. She panicked about this since she'd been abandoned in bed before, but he explained that this was long ago in his past, and he learned not to be such a bad person from that experience, and now he and Elizabeth like totally have a really easy time talking to each other and they totally vibe and the only thing Zac wishes is that Elizabeth were a snuggler. 

And now we're like, kinda obsessed with them. 

Exclusive: Love Island Sneak Peek

The reveal of last night's cliffhanger was both exactly and not exactly as dramatic as we guessed it would be. Kyra chose Cashel, but Caro wasn't quite as bothered as we thought she might be. She wasn't thrilled, but as everyone kept trying to remember, it has been two days, and she's got options. 

Meanwhile, Cashel and Kyra shared some kisses in their shared bed. 

Caro then turned her attention to Michael, who seemed kind of into her back even if he's a little scared of her spunk and her sass. Whatever happens, every guy will need to find somebody before the next recoupling or they'll be dumped from the island!

Love Island, Episode 2

CBS

That will be made easier thanks to the addition of two new guys: Dylan, a 25 year-old Long Island fitness coach who loves to laugh, and Cormac, a 26 year-old NYC night club promoter who thinks he's got a degree in women. One of those guys sounds better than the other and we'll let you guess which one we're talking about. 

Unfortunately for Mallory, neither one of them is John Mayer, but we've got hopes that she'll find her skinny musician Prince Charming someday. Here's the full cast and their partners so far: 

Love Island

CBS

Zac Mirabelli

Age: 22

Location: Chicago

Occupation: Grocery story cashier

He's looking for someone trustworthy, supportive and goofy.

Celebrity crush: Rachel McAdams

Currently coupled up with Elizabeth

Love Island

CBS

Weston Richey

Age: 25

Location: Dallas

Occupation: Photographer

He's looking for someone with beauty on the inside and out, a great smile is the key to winning him over

Fun fact: He built his own house

Currently coupled up with Mallory

Love Island

CBS

Michael Yi

Age: 29

Location: Miami

Occupation: Model

He can't describe his ideal partner, but maintains he'll know it when he sees her

Celebrity crush: Jennifer Garner

Currently coupled up with Alexandra

Love Island

CBS

Yamen Sanders

Age: 24

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Real estate agent

Friends describe him as the life of the party who gives great advice

Celebrity crush: Amber Rose

Currently coupled up with Alana

Love Island

CBS

Cashel Barnett

Age: 27

Location: Sacramento, California

Occupation: Model and musician

He's looking for a funny girl

Celebrity crush: Tina Fey

Currently coupled up with Kyra

Love Island

CBS

Kyra Green

Age: 22

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Musician

She's looking for someone with a skater, artistic vibe.

Celebrity crush: Johnny Depp

Currently coupled up with Cashel

Love Island

CBS

Alexandra Stewart

Age: 25

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Publicist

She's looking for a romantic, compassionate, supportive (and preferably tall) man.

Celebrity crush: Liam Hemsworth

Currently coupled up with Michael

Love Island

CBS

Alana Morrison

Age: 21

Location: New Haven, Connecticut

Occupation: College student

She's never had a boyfriend, but she's looking for a funny and goofy guy.

Celebrity crush: Odell Beckham Jr.

Currently coupled up with Yamen

Love Island

CBS

Mallory Santic

Age: 25

Location: Vancouver, Washington

Occupation: Analyst for Nike

She's looking for someone who is motivated, independent, fun, wild and spontaneous

Biggest pet peeve in a partner: Loud chewer

Currently coupled up with Weston

Love Island

CBS

Caroline "Caro" Viehweg

Age: 21

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Marketing student

She's looking for a spiritual, loving, friendly, funny and authentic guy

Celebrity crush: The Rock

Currently single

Love Island

CBS

Elizabeth Weber

Age: 24

Location: New York City

Occupation: Advertising executive

Loves: Traveling, mystery movies, beach volleyball and rollerblading

Celebrity crush: Shawn Mendes

Currently coupled up with Zac

Love Island airs weeknights at 8 p.m. on CBS.

