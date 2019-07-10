ESPYS 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
The time we've all been waiting for is finally here!
The 2019 ESPYS are finally here and we're celebrating outstanding professional and amateur athletes in a wide variety of sports.
Comedian Tracy Morgan will be hosting the 27th annual event, which will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Nominees this year include Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles among many others.
In fact, Serena is nominated for Best Female Tennis Player while Tiger is nominated for Best Male Golfer.
In addition, singer Tori Kelly will take the stage to perform "In Times Like These" during the live telecast.
However, before Tracy and a star-studded list of presenters give out awards, all eyes will be on the red carpet as we watch Hollywood's hottest stars show off their best fashion statements.
Check out the best red carpet looks in the gallery below.
Elandon Roberts
William Jackson III
Tracy Morgan
Paul Pierce
Israel Del Toro
Pat Tillman Award for Service Recipient
Kenyan Drake
Nastia Liukin
Olympic Gold Medalist in Raisa Vanessa
Dwight Howard
Katie Austin
Julia Landauer
Scott Dixon
Colleen Quigley
Katelyn Ohashi
Gymnast in Hearts On Fire Jewelry and Tadashi Shoji Clutch
Jake Olson
University of Southern California Football
Rob Mendez
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance Recipient
Tom Schaar
Trae Young
Landry Shamet
Paige Spiranac
Tyron Woodley
Professional Mixed Martial Artist
Kesha Smith
Sabrina Greenlee
Lauren Zima
Kirstie Ennis
Katie Nolan
Taylor Bisciotti
Cathy Kelley
Reporter in BronxandBanco
