Miley Cyrus' Near Death Experience on a Plane to Glastonbury Will Freak You Out

Just because you're famous don't mean you're free of frightening plane rides.

Recently, Miley Cyrus joined her family, management team and band on a flight to the U.K. for the Glastonbury Festival.

While they ultimately reached their destination in time, it was a bumpy ride to say the least.

"Our plane tried to land twice and had to come back up because there were other planes in our way," Brandi Cyrus shared on the latest episode of Your Favorite Thing Podcast with co-host Wells Adams. "Out of nowhere, as we're landing, we swoop back up and like bang to the left and turn. It feels crazy."

According to Brandi, Miley and their mom Tish Cyrus started "losing their minds." As a result, the flight got a bit dramatic.