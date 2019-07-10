How Lisa Vanderpump Said Goodbye to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: A Kyle Richards Conversation, Tweet and Video

How did Lisa Vanderpump leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? With a tweet, an Instagram post and a segment taped six months after filming on the show stopped.

In the RHOBH finale, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Girardi and Denise Richards gathered for a lunch where they once again all discussed Puppygate and shared stories about any run-ins with LVP following the end of filming. Lisa Rinna saw Lisa Vanderpump in a garage and offered to help her pay for the parking—LVP declined—and Kyle saw her at a department store.

Kyle said she said hello, and Lisa responded before realizing it was Kyle she was speaking to.