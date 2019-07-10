Donald Glover's Son Can't Wait to See The Lion King—But Not Because of His Dad

YouTube
Donald Glover's son, Legend, is a big fan of The Lion King—but not for the reason you'd expect.
The 35-year-old actor recalled his son's hilarious reaction to being asked to see the film on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Glover's son loves the classic Disney film and is a huge animal lover.
"He can run faster on all fours than two feet," the Atlanta star recalled while wearing a lion onesie. "That's not a joke."
So, he decided to avoid ruining any movie magic and not tell him he played Simba in the new remake. Considering Glover's son doesn't watch any television—and therefore wouldn't see any trailers for the film—he thought this would be easy.
"I'm just going to play it super cool," he recalled.
But as the premiere date approached, the father of two decided to see if his son was interested in seeing the movie.
"And he was like, 'Oh sure. Beyoncé's in it, right?' And I was like, 'How did you know that? But also, daddy's in it. I'm in it, too,'" he said.
In fact, the rapper said he's still puzzled by how his son knew Queen Bey was in the film.
"I'm just saying, Beyoncé has people who haven't even seen television loving her," he said.
Glover is a fan of the "Singles Ladies" star, too—so much so, in fact, that he joked he didn't want to be in the same room with her for the recording of the song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."
"I did not want to be looking into Beyoncé's eyes while doing this," he quipped, later noting they recorded separately due to work commitments.
He even got a little starstruck when he visited Beyoncé and Jay-Z's favorite pizza place and actually saw the power couple there.
"[My partner and I] talked for like about 10 minutes," he recalled. "We're like 'Are you going to say something? Go say something. No, you say something. You're the famous one….' It was like 10 minutes and then you go over, and you're like, 'Oh hey!' And then you're like, 'What are you doing here? I didn't see you.'"
The Lion King roars into theaters July 19.
