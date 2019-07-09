These Bachelor Australia Contestants Are Very Confused by Astrophysicist Matt Agnew's Job

Matt Agnew is The Bachelor Australia's first ever astrophysicist—and some contestants are spacing out over what his impressive job title means.

In a new promo for the Ten series, one of the bachelorettes is baffled when asked "Do you understand what Matt's job is?" by a producer.

Her reply? "No, not really. Am I supposed to?" she laughs.

During the first cocktail party, another bachelorette struggles to pronounce the "very big" word, while one contestant hilariously observes, "It sounds like a fake job, like, my boyfriend's an astrophysicist".