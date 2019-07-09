The Lion King Premiere: See Every Look As Beyoncé and More Stars Arrive

Marsai Martin, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Can you feel the love tonight on the Lion King red carpet?

The star-studded cast came together for the world premiere of the highly-anticipated live-action film. Beyoncé, Donald Glover and the rest of the talented ensemble walked the red carpet in glamorous designer items while stopping for the occasional photo. 

Fans have just a few days left until they can head to the theater to see the stars in action, but the Lion King stars are promising that it will be worth the wait. In a recent interviewBilly Eichner and Seth Rogen, who voice Timon and Pumbaa respectively, said that director Jon Favreau revived the classic movie in a way that nods to the original while "[making] it our own."

And Rogen assures that he and Billy do an amazing job with the fan-favorite "Hakuna Matata." He joked, "Eventually the anxiety wears off, but that's a big one to take on."

Tonight, Disney fanatics will be able to listen to the track "Spirit" from the The Lion King: The Gift album, which is produced by the Queen Bey herself. The complete album is set to be released on July 19.

Watch

Lion King Star Shahadi Wright Joseph Talks Beyonce

But will the movie and music live up the hype? Well, with an all-star cast like this, there's no doubt that the movie will be a hit!

Check out the photos below to see the actors dazzle on the red carpet.

LeAnn Rimes, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

LeAnn Rimes

  

Gina Carano, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Gina Carano

  

Halle Bailey, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Halle Bailey

  

Nia Sioux, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Nia Sioux

  

Maia Mitchell, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Maia Mitchell

  

Navia Robinson, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Navia Robinson

  

Raven-Symone, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Raven-Symone

  

Donald Glover, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Donald Glover

  

Seth Rogen, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Seth Rogen

  

Rufus Sewell, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Rufus Sewell

  

Sarah Finn, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Sarah Finn

  

Billy Eichner, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Billy Eichner

  

Zooey Deschanel, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Zooey Deschanel

  

Keegan-Michael Key, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Keegan-Michael Key

  

Michelle Williams, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

In Atelier Zuhra

Skai Jackson, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Skai Jackson

  

Yvette Nicole Brown, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Yvette Nicole Brown

  

Marsai Martin, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Marsai Martin

In Oscar de la Renta

Meghan Trainor, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Meghan Trainor

  

Sky Katz, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Sky Katz

  

Remi Cruz, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Remi Cruz

  

Ruth Righi, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Ruth Righi

  

Demi Singleton, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Demi Singleton

  

Emily Deschanel, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Emily Deschanel

  

Teala Dunn, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Teala Dunn

  

Kalen Allen, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Kalen Allen

  

Denise Rodriguez, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Denise Rodriguez

  

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

