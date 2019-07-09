Love Island Sneak Peek: The Sexy Singles Star in Cheeky Show Opening

Love Island, one of the biggest TV hits from across the pond, is making its way to US shores and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek.
In the video above, see the new CBS show's big opening scene. Viewers of the UK version know how iconic the opening is, now you can get a sneak peek at the United States' cheeky version.
Unfamiliar with Love Island? It's OK, we're here to help: Over four weeks of shows, sexy singles make their way to Fiji and look for…love. Hence, you know, the name.
"They've packed more abs than shirts and they're all here with one goal: to find love," narrator Matt Hoffman says in the opening. Viewers at home will be able to get in on the fun at home by voting on decisions that impact the show. At stake for one couple at the end of Love Island? A $100,000 prize. Arielle Vandenberg hosts.
"As a huge fan of the show, I can't tell you how excited I am to be hosting Love Island this summer. I'm here for it all... the love, the relationships, the re-coupling...bring it on," Vandenberg said in a statement. "I feel so honored to be at the head of the table watching it all go down!"
Everything kicks off with a 90-minute premiere on Tuesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. on CBS. New one-hour episodes continue every weeknight through Wednesday, August 7.
Meet the first batch of singles below.
