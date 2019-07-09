It's Official: Friends Is Leaving Netflix for HBO Max in 2020

Friends will be there for you, just not on Netflix. All 10 seasons beloved Emmy-winning comedy is officially leaving Netflix at the end of 2019 and will exclusively live on WarnerMedia's new streaming platform, HBO Max.

The loss of Friends comes hot on the heels of Netflix losing The Office to NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming service.

"The One Where We Have to Say Goodbye," Netflix tweeted." We're sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in the US). Thanks for the memories, gang."

Netflix reportedly paid around $100 million to keep Friends for a year after fans went into a panic seeing a January 2019 expiration date.