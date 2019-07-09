Serena Williams Pens Powerful Essay About "Excruciating" U.S. Open Match

It's been almost one year since Serena Williams lost to Naomi Osaka in the 2018 U.S. Open finals, but the 23-time Grand Slam champion still remembers the defeat like it was yesterday.

Williams opened up about the memorable match in a powerful essay for Harper's Bazaar released Tuesday.

Many sports fans remember that day for the series of confrontations between Williams and the chair's umpire Carlos Ramos. The first heated exchange took place after Ramos accused Williams of receiving instructions from her coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who was up in the stands. Knowing such behavior is against the rules, Williams insisted she didn't cheat and demanded an apology

While Mouratoglou later admitted he was coaching the tennis star from his seat, he also said "100 percent of the coaches in 100 percent of the matches" do the same and that the umpire's call was hypocritical. In addition, he said Williams didn't even see his coaching gesture.