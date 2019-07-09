The Letdown's Alison Bell on the Label "Mom-Com" and Finding International Success

The Letdown is a gloriously honest and hilarious look at the struggles many new parents face.

Now in its second season, the Australian comedy series has tackled everything from the highs and lows of sleep training, navigating the return to work and the terrifying level of planning involved for a first birthday party.

Alison Bell (who co-created the series with Sarah Scheller), stars as a frequently frazzled new mum Audrey, alongside a talented cast including Celeste Barber, Noni Hazlehurst, Duncan Fellows and Patrick Brammall.

New South Wales-born, Los Angeles-based Bell told E! News that while the series has found plenty of fans who have children, audiences don't need to share Audrey's experiences to find the series funny or relatable.

"[Think of] The Sopranos. We're not mafia, are we? And we loved that back in the day," the mum-of-one said. "It's absurd to think that you have to be a mother to enjoy any of these great shows around parenting."

Bell caught up with E! News for a spoiler-free chat about the second season of The Letdown (available to watch now on ABC iview in Australia and on Netflix in the US July 31).

Has Audrey found her feet more in season 2?

Not really! The season is very different to season 1. We meet an Audrey who is slightly more on top of mothering. But [she's navigating] issues around family and how she manages the needs of family, the needs of herself, the needs of her partner and the needs of her child. She's not flying. That's not life, is it? Who's flying these days?